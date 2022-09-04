Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl put his raw emotions on display during the first of two tribute concerts for the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band headlined a tribute concert in London on Saturday that featured the appearances by Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Dave Chappelle and Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane.

The nearly six-hour event — which was backed by the band and Hawkins’ family ― honored the late drummer who was part of the band for roughly 25 years.

Grohl, during a performance of “Times Like These,” broke down in tears while singing the Foo Fighters’ song.

He took a pause from singing to regain his composure before continuing to rock out with supporting bandmates.

You can watch a clip of the performance below.

🎸🥁 Es mucho más que música, mucho más que una banda, va más allá de una amistad que une los acordes y arpegios.



Dave Grohl rompió en llanto al tocar con Foo Fighters por primera vez sin Taylor Hawkins.#taylorhawkinstribute



pic.twitter.com/81SUFXUBUf — Marcelo Burgos (@MarceloBurgosOk) September 3, 2022

Grohl also held back tears as he led off the concert and fans chanted “Taylor” ahead of the litany of musical performances.

.@foofighters frontman Dave Grohl led a tearful tribute to his late bandmate Taylor Hawkins at the start of an all-star concert in London pic.twitter.com/vLlZkFWAld — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2022

Hawkins’ lasting legacy wasn’t lost on the crowd on Saturday, either, as his 16-year-old son Shane played drums during a performance of the Foo Fighters’ hit “My Hero.”

Grohl, at one point during the performance, looked on with a smile as his late bandmate’s son went to town on the drums.

Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, does his father proud as he sits behind the kit for @FooFighters' performance of "My Hero."#FooFighters #TaylorHawkinsTributepic.twitter.com/PU705CpO2R — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 3, 2022

It wasn’t the only family affair captured on stage, either.

Dave’s daughter Violet sung a Jeff Buckley cover song as her father played the drums during the tribute event.