Cause Of Death Revealed For Dave Hollis, Former Disney Exec Who Died At 47

Former Disney executive Dave Hollis died from the “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl,” an autopsy reportedly found.

Hollis, 47, died at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas, on Feb. 12. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the death accidental, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure were contributing factors, the autopsy noted, along with Hollis’ history of depression, and drug and alcohol use.

Hollis left Disney after 17 years to help ex-wife Rachel Hollis, who wrote the bestseller “Girl, Wash Your Face,” run her podcast and lifestyle empire.

Hollis led Disney's theatrical distribution operation from 2011 to 2018 before leaving. Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rachel Hollis spoke about managing grief with their four children in a Feb. 27 episode of her podcast.

Advertisement

“My way of helping them get through this is, whatever you are feeling is fair and allowed and real to you,” she said on “The Rachel Hollis” podcast. “You are allowed to feel those feelings. We’re sad, we’re angry, we’re confused and we’re all the feelings.”

“But we’re very strong,” she continued. “We’re very close. We’re a very tight group. And it’s gonna take some time but we are going to be OK.”

Following the couple’s divorce after 16 years of marriage, Hollis became chief executive of his ex-wife’s company.

“For the sake of clarity: I am #teamrachel,” he wrote on Instagram in 2021. “A supporter and defender of my kids’ mama. I won’t always get it right, but I’m a package deal. We’ll forever have a partnership in raising these humans.”