What's Hot

Joe Scarborough Slams Tucker Carlson's Defenders With Scorching Supercut

2nd Woman Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Drink At Rep. Matt Gaetz

Schumer Notes Reveal Feinstein Could Return To Senate As Soon As Next Week

Alex Jones Attorney Hit With Nearly $100K Sanction Over Sandy Hook Pretrial Misconduct

Here’s Another Frustrating Reason Why Women Get Paid Less For The Same Job

Maria Menounos Secretly Fought Pancreatic Cancer During Surrogacy Journey

Atlanta Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple People Injured, Police Say

Gwyneth Paltrow Compares 'Major' Brad Pitt Chemistry To 'Technically Excellent' Ben Affleck

Rep. Ilhan Omar Crowns Tucker Carlson With Stinging New Moniker

Donald Trump Reportedly Plans To Skip Debate Over Moderator — Who's From Fox News

CDC Investigates COVID Outbreak Linked To Its Conference

Teenage Boy Kills 8 Children, Guard At School In Serbia

PoliticsCaliforniadave min

California State Senator Dave Min Arrested For Drunk Driving

The Southern California lawmaker is running for Congress.
TRÂN NGUYỄN

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California lawmaker who’s running for Congress was arrested for drunken driving Tuesday night, according to law enforcement and jail records.

Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat who’s running in the competitive 47th congressional district, said in a Facebook post that he was cited with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence. Min was released Wednesday morning after being arrested by California Highway Patrol, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said. It wasn’t clear if he would have to appear in court.

“My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions,” Min posted Wednesday. “To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington.”

A spokesperson for Min’s Senate office declined to comment.

The California Highway Patrol didn’t immediately provide more information on Min’s arrest, such as when it occurred or where he was arrested. Many state lawmakers stay overnight in Sacramento during the week rather than returning home to their districts.

Min is vying for the competitive Congressional seat in Orange County now represented by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who’s leaving her post to enter a race to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Min, who has secured Porter’s endorsement, is the most prominent Democrat in the race. Former Assemblyman Scott Baugh, a Republican, is also running.

Min, a Harvard-educated lawyer and a former congressional aide to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, was elected to the state Senate in 2020. He chairs the Senate’s Committee on Natural Resources and Water.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community