Doctor In White House 'Propaganda' Video Fires Back At Trump

One of the doctors cited in a White House video derided as “propaganda” by critics of President Donald Trump is defending himself ― and offering up a mea culpa for his coronavirus prediction.

Trump on Monday showed off a campaign-like video of media figures speaking about the COVID-19 threat, claiming they “minimized” the risk.

One clip featured CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus predicting on Feb. 8 that “coronavirus is not going to cause a major issue in the United States.”

But Agus, a professor at the University of Southern California’s medical school, replied on Twitter shortly afterward that he was speaking based on what he had been told about the nation’s capacity to test for the virus and ability to quarantine the infected:

Many (inc @POTUS) have mentioned that on Feb 8 on @CBSThisMorning I said I didn't think #CoronaVirus would be a major issue in the US, as I was told we had adequate virus testing & would quarantine those infected & control the virus before it was able to terrorize the country. — David Agus (@DavidAgus) April 13, 2020

We have the best epidemiology teams in the world after all. I was wrong to accept this as fact, and have learned to question not trust. — David Agus (@DavidAgus) April 13, 2020

Those abilities did not exist; coronavirus tests promised by Trump and others on his team never materialized, setting back the effort to track the infection by weeks or longer.

Trump’s video montage suggested that media figures were downplaying the risk while the president was taking action.

The president declared on Jan. 22 that coronavirus was “totally under control,” on Feb. 10 predicted it’ll “go away in April” and on Feb. 26 said the number of cases “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”