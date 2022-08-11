‘Kimmel’ Host David Alan Grier Taunts ‘Guilty Bitch’ Trump With His Own Words

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host David Alan Grier said Donald Trump’s actions on Wednesday don’t match his past comments.
Earlier in the day, the former president invoked the Fifth Amendment some 440 times as he testified under oath in New York as part of an ongoing civil investigation into his business. But as Grier pointed out, Trump has had harsh words in the past for people who’ve used Fifth Amendment protections to avoid answering questions under oath.
“If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” Trump said in 2016.
After playing the clip, Grier shot back: “I don’t know, you tell us, you guilty bitch.”
