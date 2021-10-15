A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder is currently in custody at an Essex police station.

As part of the investigation, officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area, police said.

Officials believe the man acted alone and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter at this time but inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the tributes to one of the “kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”. The 69-year-old was married with five children.

Amess is the second British member of parliament in just over five years to be killed. In 2016, Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in her constituency by a far-right supporter.