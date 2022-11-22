David Archuleta Says He Experienced A 'Faith Crisis' After Coming Out As Queer

David Archuleta is opening up about the “faith crisis” he experienced after he decided to live his truth as a queer man.

The “American Idol” alum told “Good Morning America” last week that he’s had to “deconstruct everything,” including his Mormon faith, after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community in 2021. Though the singer initially labeled himself bisexual, he now identifies as queer.

In the interview, Archuleta said he’s “taken a step away” from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (commonly called the Mormon church or LDS faith) in the wake of a meeting he’d had with one of its leaders shortly after sharing his sexuality with the public.

“I think three times in that conversation, he said: ‘Well, we just need to find you a good girl. Maybe you can find a good girl,’” Archuleta recalled. “And I’m like: ‘That’s not the solution.’”

Elsewhere in the chat, the singer said he almost married women three different times and later contemplated suicide before coming to terms with his authentic self.

David Archuleta unveiled a new single, "Faith in Me," in August. Michael Tullberg via Getty Images

“It got to the point where I realized, you know what, there’s something in me telling me that there’s value to me still living, even if I was queer,” he said.

In what many perceived as a reversal from previous positions, the Mormon church announced last week that it would support congressional efforts to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Still, it quickly clarified that it views marriage within its religion as solely between a man and a woman. At the same time, many of its members have been aggressively focused on political organizing to stop same-sex unions for years.

These days, Archuleta is back on the dating scene again after a recent split from a boyfriend and hopes to marry a man one day. He said he’s been eager to resume his performing career after a professional hiatus. Earlier this year, he played the title role in a well-received production of the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in Utah. He also unveiled a pop-rock single, “Faith in Me,” in August.

Regarding the Mormon church’s relationship with the queer community, Archuleta sees its recent announcement regarding same-sex marriage as a positive step but is hopeful more work will be done. These days, he believes the “church structure,” rather than individual members, is responsible for reinforcing its opposition to LGBTQ rights.

“It’s a very passive-aggressive, stern stance they have,” he noted.

Watch David Archuleta’s “Good Morning America” interview below.