David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria For Saying She Grew Up ‘Working Class’

Posh Spice indeed.

A scene from David Beckham’s new Netflix docuseries, “Beckham,” has gone viral thanks to the soccer star’s relentless pursuit of the truth.

In the scene, which occurs about 26 minutes into the first episode, the footballer and his wife, Victoria Beckham, talk about how they met and fell in love.

According to the couple, sparks flew when Victoria showed up at one of David’s Manchester United matches in March 1997. They chatted after the game and “fancied” each other right away.

Victoria also noted that when she first saw David in the footballer’s lounge after the game, he was hanging out with his parents rather than sitting at the bar like the rest of his teammates. Victoria said she found this appealing because she’s also very close with her family.

“We both come from families that work really hard,” Victoria says during a solo interview in the docuseries. “Both of our parents work really hard. We’re very working class.”

As Victoria attempts to continue, David can be heard off screen sternly saying, “Be honest.”

The camera then pans to David, who has popped his head into the room through a side door just to call his wife out during her interview.

“I am being honest!” Victoria protests.

But David would not be deterred.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” David asks the former Spice Girls singer.

“So my dad did ... ” Victoria says in an attempt to explain herself.

“No,” David cuts her off. “One answer. What car was it?”

“It’s not a simple answer,” Victoria says in another attempt to justify the answer.

But David can clearly see that when it comes to the truth in this situation, his wife is trying to bend it like Beckham.

“What car did you get your dad to drive you to school in?” David asks again.

“It depends,” Victoria says.

“No, no, no, no, no,” David says.

“OK. In the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce,” Victoria finally admits.

“Thank you,” David says and promptly pops his head out of the room.

The scene is so funny that clips of it quickly made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

People were impressed by David’s persistence.

Although Victoria tried to wax poetic about their attraction to each other, previous scenes in the docuseries imply that the two thought the other was hot before they even met.

David admits the first time he ever saw Victoria was in the video for the Spice Girls’ breakout hit “Wannabe.” He recalls turning to a friend and saying: “See that one there,” pointing to Victoria. “I’m gonna marry that one.”

He said his friend didn’t believe him, and they cracked jokes until David finally said: “No, I’m gonna marry that one. The posh one, the one in the black dress.”

Victoria Beckham (left), Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 1997. Ron Galella Ltd. via Getty Images

Victoria also said she had seen “pictures” of David in magazines and thought he was “obviously a really good-looking boy.” So she decided to tag along with her bandmate Melanie Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice, to a Manchester United game even though she has never been “into football, at all.”

David said the day they met, he caught wind that Victoria was at the game while he was in the locker room.

“In the changing room, before the game, one of the players came in and they were like, ‘Two Spice Girls are here.’ And I was like, ‘What ones?’ And they were like, ‘The sporty one and the posh one.’ And I was like, ‘Great.’”

“The fact I went to the game really was just to kind of … some would say ‘stalk’ him, I would say ‘see’ him,” Victoria said.

Regardless of her intentions, the two have proved to be a pretty committed couple. They wed in 1999 and have stayed together. This is despite Victoria admitting in another episode of the docuseries that she resented David after he transferred to Real Madrid in 2003 and tabloid rumors began to swirl that he’d been unfaithful. Victoria said the tabloid culture was a huge strain on their relationship.

The couple pushed through, however, and now tend to brush off rumors surrounding their marriage.