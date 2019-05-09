David Beckham Gets Driving Suspension For Using Cell Phone Behind Wheel

The law wouldn’t bend for David Beckham.

The soccer great received a six-month driving suspension on Thursday after accepting that he used a cell phone as he cruised along in his Bentley last November, the BBC reported.

Judge Catherine Moore also ordered the 44-year-old former English team captain to pay 925 pounds ($1,205) in fines and prosecution costs. While the court noted that Beckham was driving slowly in traffic, the judge told him he still had no lawful excuse, according to the BBC.

Beckham had already accrued points for speeding violations, Sky News noted.

A witness spotted the celebrity looking at his lap as he operated “a handheld device at knee level” while driving in London’s West End, according to testimony, The Guardian reported.

“He takes his children to school each day when he can and he picks them up when he can, and actually to deprive them of that is something that he will acknowledge,” his attorney, Gerrard Tyrrell, said.