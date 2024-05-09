EntertainmentTom Bradydavid beckham

David Beckham Took This Unusual Step After Watching Tom Brady Roast

The soccer great discussed the former NFL star's roast on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

David Beckham watched Tom Brady get eviscerated at the Netflix roast on Sunday and found it “very funny.” (Watch the video below.)

But the former soccer superstar said Wednesday he was concerned about the 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, after comics pummeled him with jokes about his personal life.

“I know Tom well and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check he was OK,” Beckham told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Is he OK?” Kimmel asked.

“He’s more than OK,” Beckham replied. “But yeah, it was hard to watch.”

Beckham, a standout for Manchester United and England’s national squad, emphatically said he would not be the guest of honor of a future roast.

Fast-forward to 12:20 for Beckham’s thoughts about Brady’s insult-fest:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot