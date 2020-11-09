Trump Campaign Adviser David Bossie Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trump campaign adviser David Bossie has COVID-19, per multiple news outlets.

Bossie, who is leading the Trump campaign’s efforts to challenge election results in several states, reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

He’s the latest person surrounding President Donald Trump to be infected with the virus in the last week. Others include White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, as well as half a dozen White House staffers and Trump campaign aides.

The White House and the campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Carson and Meadows both attended an election night watch party at the White House with hundreds of other guests, many of whom did not wear masks.

Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits challenging election results and ballot counting in a handful of battleground states, and several of these have already been dismissed.

The president — who had COVID-19 last month, along with over two dozen people surrounding him — has continued to downplay the virus even as the pandemic has reached new peaks in the U.S. The country has seen more than 10 million confirmed cases, including over 100,000 confirmed cases a day in recent days. More than 237,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus so far.

On Monday, in his first address since his election victory speech, President-elect Joe Biden implored Americans to keep wearing masks to help curb the spread of the virus.

