David Bowie's Son Has 1 NSFW Message For Trump Over His Music Choice

Filmmaker Duncan Jones, son of the late rock superstar David Bowie, called out former President Donald Trump for using his father’s music during his post-arrest speech.

Jones, who has questioned whether Trump was trying to “wind” him up in the past, dropped an expletive as he bashed Trump’s use of Bowie’s 1974 “Rebel Rebel” as warmup music ahead of the address on Tuesday.

“Pretty sure this fucker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally,” Jones wrote, adding: ”(Joke. I’m way below his radar.)”

Jones’ tweet also included a closeup GIF of his stone-faced father.

(Joke. I’m way below his radar.) https://t.co/8xwtvtECsv pic.twitter.com/vYFCAtrEAs — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 5, 2023

Trump has used Bowie’s music in the past, notably at his 2024 campaign announcement in November.

“We’ve been [through] this before,” Jones wrote at the time. “He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it.”

Other musicians also have lashed out at Trump for using their music. Rihanna, Axl Rose, the Village People’s Victor Willis and Neil Young are among the stars who have ripped Trump’s appropriation of their work for his politics.