New York Times Columnist Mocked For $78 Burger Tweet

New York Times columnist David Brooks, right, got some blowback from social media users for his tweet about airport food and the U.S. economy. NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

New York Times columnist David Brooks probably thought he was giving social media users some food for thought when he tweeted about the price of his burger.

Instead, he was humiliated by the Community Notes feature on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Wednesday evening, Brooks tweeted a photo of his meal — a burger, fries and an unidentified drink — at the Newark airport, along with a gripe about how much it cost.

“This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible,” he wrote.

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/1qeV9qOBL3 — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) September 21, 2023

People who saw the post became suspicious about the actual cost breakdown of Brooks’ meal.

The Community Notes section on X noted that “based on the similar table, glass, chair, sheet and cut of fries, this is the Smokehouse Restaurant in Newark Airport Terminal A. The burger and fries cost $17.”

Dude is being roasted in the proposed community note https://t.co/qK9zcg6tdP pic.twitter.com/Fds4GsU3XT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 21, 2023

Many commenters pointed out what appeared to be a stiff drink in Brooks’ photo and noted that airport booze isn’t cheap.

...and by the way, I just noticed the scotch. How many did you buy to hit $78? Maybe buy a water next time, like I do. Best not to be one of those drunkards on the plane. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 21, 2023

Others piled on.

Just had coffee and bagel for $13.79 (including tip) at Dulles. Possible that Bulwark per diem not quite as generous as NYTimes? https://t.co/crQa6alFxE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 21, 2023

This tweet is a good reminder never to tweet during or after libations. https://t.co/tpUyvz4bc2 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 21, 2023

I love that David Brooks exists because he reminds me that my most under developed and least rigorous opinions are still more thoughtful and smart than what regularly appears in the New York Times.

Reading him makes me feel like I’m Adele listening to bad karaoke. https://t.co/lp5SVZBGxL — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 21, 2023

The restaurant where Brooks supposedly ate also chimed in on Facebook, noting that the bill wasn’t just for the burger and fries.

“Looks like someone was knocking back some serious drinks,” the post from 1911 Smoke House Barbeque read. “Bar tab was almost 80% and he’s complaining about the cost of his meal keep drinking buddy - we get paid off everything.”

Brooks’ photo also inspired many users to create their own $78 meal tweets.

This breakfast just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. https://t.co/Ozsq8oVER7 pic.twitter.com/63a0MgyHiF — Raquel Perazzo (@raquelmperazzo) September 21, 2023

this disgusting meal cost me $7.98, the food was awful & there wasn't nearly enough of it which is why Biden is so unpopular. https://t.co/ZcmHOKuPIi pic.twitter.com/5xtol5OJU9 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 21, 2023

This large popcorn, a coke and the bottle of Jack Daniels I hid in my coat cost me $46 at the local metroplex



WTF is going on with the economy https://t.co/wswiCIg7XN pic.twitter.com/7XgJlkT7VD — Mac William Bishop (@MacWBishop) September 21, 2023

This meal cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. https://t.co/YDRRA6r7zH pic.twitter.com/d0KrvUMWrY — 🌈 Hailey Piper 🏳️🌈 (@HaileyPiperSays) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $1,008 in San Francisco. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. https://t.co/stlv3JPsgR pic.twitter.com/93WtDdL30D — Chris Albon (@chrisalbon) September 21, 2023