David Cameron, the former British prime minister who was responsible for calling the 2016 Brexit referendum, is not mincing words in his criticism of the current occupant of 10 Downing Street.

Johnson’s concerns about British sovereignty were “secondary to another concern for Boris: what was the best outcome for him,” Cameron wrote, adding that Johnson had not really believed in the benefits of Brexit but took a risk “because it would help his political career.”

David Cameron writes today: "I pulled my punches. Again and again the opportunity came to hammer Johnson and Gove. Paralysis had me in its grip" https://t.co/ivXqkfGptD — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) September 15, 2019

Cameron also accused Johnson, a fellow Conservative and former classmate, of leaving “the truth at home” during the Vote Leave campaign.

He said Johnson ― along with other “Leave” advocates ― had pushed a racist narrative to gain support, specifically in their focus on Turkey and the country’s possible membership in the EU.

“It didn’t take long to figure out Leave’s obsession,” wrote Cameron, who had campaigned for the U.K. to remain in the EU. “Why focus on a country that wasn’t an EU member? The answer was that it was a Muslim country, which piqued fears about Islamism, mass migration and the transformation of communities. It was blatant.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Then-British Prime Minister David Cameron and Boris Johnson, then the mayor of London, pictured in July 2012.

In an interview with the Times, Cameron said he was “truly sorry” for the chaos the referendum caused ― though he insisted he did not regret calling the vote.

“I do understand some people are very angry because they didn’t want to leave the EU,” said Cameron, who resigned his post as prime minister hours after the U.K. voted 52% to 48% to leave the EU.

“Neither did I,” he added.

For 3 years I have kept relatively quiet about politics. But I think it’s right former PMs write their memoirs, to explain what they did and why. For the Record is out Thursday. Serialisation starts in today’s @thetimes https://t.co/rsFKeY4jSV — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) September 14, 2019