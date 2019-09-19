Former British Prime Minister David Cameron had a slip of the tongue while talking about the United Kingdom’s 2016 Brexit vote to leave the European Union, sending TV hosts into a fit of giggles.

“I shat at the TV,” Cameron said on Thursday’s broadcast of ITV’s “This Morning.”

“I shouted at the TV,” he immediately clarified.

But his initial statement had already set his wife Samantha Cameron and TV hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby into laughter.

Check out the clip here:

Of all the David Cameron revelations, the idea that he "shat at the TV" during the referendum has to be the best. pic.twitter.com/Kgv3BZvmoL — Peter Saull (@petesaull) September 19, 2019

It was a moment of levity amid the political chaos of Brexit, stalemated as current Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to extricate the country from the EU “do or die,” with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

Cameron ― who advocated for the country to remain in the EU ― is currently promoting his new memoir “For The Record” in which he details his decision to call the Brexit vote, blasts Johnson as a liar and apologizes for the division the referendum result has since caused.

Cameron stepped down after voters narrowly approved Brexit.