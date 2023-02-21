What's Hot

Bernie Sanders Rips Nikki Haley For ‘Old-Fashioned Ageism’

George Santos Admits 'I've Been A Terrible Liar' In Intense Piers Morgan Interview

Ariana DeBose Deactivates Twitter After Performing Awkward Rap At BAFTAs

Stephen Colbert Flips Railroad CEO's Reassurance Right Back At Him

Jansen Panettiere, Brother Of Hayden Panettiere, Dead At 28

This Workout Is A Huge Trend Right Now (And You May Already Be Doing It)

The Best Trader Joe's Items Nutritionists Put In Their Carts

Buttigieg Launches Rail Safety Blitz, Slams Industry And GOP Critics

Bill Clinton Honors Jimmy Carter On Presidents Day

7 Extremely Cool Things You Probably Didn't Know Your iPhone Can Do

‘Last Of Us’ Creator Compares Ellie’s Menstrual Cup To Guns, And Makes A Good Point

New Quake Hits Battered Turkey, Syria; 3 Dead, Hundreds Hurt

Politicsu.s. congressdavid cicilline

David Cicilline Resigning From Congress To Lead Rhode Island Foundation

The Democrat's departure paves the way for a competitive party primary in the special election to replace him.
Paige Lavender

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

|

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) will resign from Congress to take over the Rhode Island Foundation.

The foundation, a philanthropic group that funds nonprofit organizations in the Ocean State, announced Tuesday that Cicilline would be its next president and CEO starting June 1.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline said in a statement Tuesday. “As president and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

Cicilline is currently in his seventh term in Congress. He previously served as the mayor of Providence, and was the first openly gay mayor of a state capital city.

Cicilline served as the impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and served on the House Judiciary Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

In his statement, he described the opportunity to lead the Rhode Island Foundation as “unexpected.”

His resignation means there will be a special election for his seat, which is considered safely Democratic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Paige Lavender - Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Popular in the Community