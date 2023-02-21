Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) will resign from Congress to take over the Rhode Island Foundation.

The foundation, a philanthropic group that funds nonprofit organizations in the Ocean State, announced Tuesday that Cicilline would be its next president and CEO starting June 1.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline said in a statement Tuesday. “As president and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

Cicilline is currently in his seventh term in Congress. He previously served as the mayor of Providence, and was the first openly gay mayor of a state capital city.

Advertisement

Cicilline served as the impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and served on the House Judiciary Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

In his statement, he described the opportunity to lead the Rhode Island Foundation as “unexpected.”

His resignation means there will be a special election for his seat, which is considered safely Democratic.