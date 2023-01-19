Singer David Crosby Dies At 81

Singer David Crosby of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash has died at the age of 81.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife, Jan Dance, said in a statement sent to Variety. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

Variety noted that the death was a surprise to many, considering Crosby was an active presence on social media and had tweeted as recently as Wednesday.

However, the singer seemed to be aware that his time was coming, suggesting as much when he announced he was quitting live performances eight months ago.

“I’ve been making records at a startling rate. … Now I’m 80 years old, so I’m gonna die fairly soon,” he said at the time. “That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good.”

Born the son of Oscar-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby, the singer grew up in Los Angeles as well as Santa Barbara, California. He started his musical career during the folk boom of the early 1960s.

Crosby got his big break in 1964 as a member of the Byrds, a seminal folk-rock band that scored two big No. 1 hits with “Mr. Tambourine Man” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

But besides having a great ear for harmony, Crosby also had a bit of an attitude and that led to him being kicked out of the band in 1967.

But he wasn’t without a group for long. He soon took up with musicians Stephen Stills and Graham Nash to form Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1968. The trio occasionally expanded to a quartet with Neil Young.