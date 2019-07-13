Rock legend David Crosby on Friday summed up President Donald Trump’s behavior in the White House, with the use of a pee pee analogy.

The founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash told CNN’s Chris Cuomo he believed Trump had sunk to “a brand new level of low” because he has “no morals,” “no restraint” and “no intelligence.”

Crosby continued:

The way I see him is like a spoiled kid who’s gotten loose in his dad’s office, where he’s never been allowed to go, and he’s running around peeing on all the papers, saying ‘I’ll fix you guys.’ He’s kind of like that. I think he’s doing us great harm.

Crosby also explained how he deals with Trump-supporting hecklers when on tour in “Trump country.” “It’s very tough,” he told Cuomo. “I don’t want to exclude anybody, but at the same time I don’t put up with any nonsense.”

“If I get somebody in an audience saying ‘hey, shut up and sing’ I tell them ‘hey look, I’ve got the microphone, you can’t win, we’re gonna extract you like a bad tooth if you keep mouthing off, everybody around you paid to hear these songs, so we’re gonna do the songs and you’re gonna shut up,’” added Crosby, who is the subject of a new documentary about his life titled “David Crosby: Remember My Name.”

Check out the interview here:

"The guy in charge is doing the wrong thing. He's doing it on purpose."



Music legend David Crosby says President Trump is darker than Nixon. "This is a brand-new level of low... He has no morals, he has no restraint, has no intelligence... I think he's doing us great harm." pic.twitter.com/IHlireYley — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 13, 2019