David Dobrik Loses Partnerships Amid Ties To Vlog Squad Assault Allegation

Numerous companies have severed ties with YouTube influencer David Dobrik after a member of his content creator group known as the Vlog Squad was accused of sexual assault.
Business Insider reported last week that Dobrik filmed a woman entering a room with Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglitis in 2018. The woman claimed she was incapacitated by alcohol, was forced to participate in a threesome without her concent and was raped by Zeglaitis. Another woman present corroborated the story to the outlet.
