David Frum spelled out the devastating impact he believes a second term for President Donald Trump could have on the United States in his latest column for The Atlantic.
Frum, who served as a speechwriter in the administration of former President George W. Bush, warned in the op-ed titled “Last Exit From Autocracy” published Wednesday that “the most important ballot question” in the 2020 election was “will Trump get away with his corruption.”
And “if the answer is yes,” he wrote, then “be ready for more. Much more.”
Frum, now a staff writer at The Atlantic, noted how “through the Trump years, institutions have failed again and again to check corruption, abuse of power, and even pro-Trump violence.”
He listed just some of the damage the president has caused, citing his eschewing of ethics guidelines to welcoming Russian assistance in his election campaign.
Frum also swiped at Trump’s enablers in the Republican Party, charging the GOP with thinking of “biased rules as necessary, proper, and just—and to view any effort to correct those rules as a direct attack on their survival.”
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place