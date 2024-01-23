'90210' Actor David Gail's Cause Of Death Shared By Family Rep

Actor David Gail of “Beverly Hills 90210” and the soap opera “Port Charles” died of “complications from sudden cardiac arrest,” a family representative told People in a release on Monday.
Gail, 58, was found unresponsive by emergency workers and put on life support for many days before his death on Jan. 16 at age 58, the rep noted.
“The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure,” the rep said. “David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.”
Gail was perhaps best known for playing Stuart Carson, the fiance of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh, in a recurring 1991-94 role on “Beverly Hills 90210.” He later starred on the short-lived “Savannah” in 1996-97 and logged more than 200 episodes as Dr. Joe Scanlon on the soap opera “Port Charles” in 1999 and 2000.
Gail’s TV career appeared to slow after that with one-time guest roles on shows such as “ER” (2002) and “JAG” (2003) in addition to a costarring role with Bradley Cooper in the 2002 movie “Bending All The Rules,” according to IMDB.
He is survived by a son, the New York Times reported.