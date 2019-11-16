“This has to be the worst day of the presidency so far for Donald Trump,” a former White House adviser to four presidents declared on Friday.

“The worst day,” said CNN’s political analyst David Gergen — who served under Republican Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Democratic President Bill Clinton — on “Anderson Cooper 360˚.”

Gergen pointed to the “graphic” and “gripping” testimony of the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and the closed-door declarations of State Department official David Holmes in the impeachment inquiry into Trump to back up his claim.

Host Anderson Cooper had earlier suggested Trump’s European Union Ambassador, Gordon Sondland, “would probably be a prime candidate to be next in line to be thrown under the bus” by the president.

“I think the president will wait patiently to see what he says and then decide,” Gergen replied.

Check out the exchange here:

"This has to be the worst day of the presidency so far for Donald Trump... this is the worst day," says David Gergen on the combination of Marie Yovanovitch's testimony, David Holmes' opening statement and Roger Stone's convictions.https://t.co/4IomPPiki8 pic.twitter.com/enlba2MzZH — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 16, 2019