It seems Hopper has finally found love.

David Harbour, who plays the beloved character Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things,” and British musician Lily Allen have taken the next step in their relationship by making it Instagram official.

Harbour on Monday posted a mirror selfie of himself and Allen in the parking lot of Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. The two seemed to have gotten into the Halloween spirit, wearing costumes. Harbour was dressed as a Disneyesque prince, while Allen, whose face was turned away in the photo, sported a princess gown over jeans and sneakers.

“The prince, princess and the parking lot,” Harbour wrote in the caption. “That seven dwarves mine ride is the best one in the whole damn park. Go on, fight me. #magic #disney #rulebreakers.”

Harbour posted his sweet Instagram more than a week after the couple attended The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

KGC-146-S2/STAR MAX/IPx Lily Allen and David Harbour at the Champions for Change Gala in New York on Oct. 17.

The next day, the two got cozy at a Knicks preseason game at Madison Square Garden.

James Devaney via Getty Images Allen and Harbour attend New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 18, 2019.

They were also caught making out on the streets of New York City that same week.

Some fans were overjoyed to discover the relationship.

I was today years old when I found out Lily Allen & David Harbour are dating & I’ll be today years old when I die. This way, I can die the happiest I’ll ever be because THIS IS PERFECT https://t.co/KQW9ycLrr6 — eloise antonie (@catatemytweet) October 14, 2019

Allen posted an Instagram story about Harbour hosting “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month, per People. In a sketch parodying a SoulCycle class, the “Hellboy” star wore a sleeveless shirt. Allen shared photos of his zoomed-in biceps and wrote “Mine.”

Lily Allen putting "mine" next to David Harbour's arms in her story is such a mood.



Also, they're dating and I'm happy she makes him happy. She's lucky. — 🎃 Melissa ⎊ (@TheDoctorStark) October 13, 2019

Although their relationship currently appears as idyllic as a fairy tale, Harbour would do well not to cross Allen.

The “Smile” singer had no problem humiliating her brother Alfie Allen in her song “Alfie” in 2006, before he became famous playing Theon Grayjoy on “Game of Thrones.”

Watch her video of the song below — but be warned: Parts of it may be offensive to some readers.