David Harbour Insists His Carpeted Bathroom Isn't As Hideous As You Think

David Harbour was forced to defend his design choices after being roasted online for a carpeted bathroom in his New York home.

The “Stranger Things” actor and his wife, pop singer Lily Allen, are featured on the cover of Architectural Digest’s March issue. In the pictorial inside, the couple showcased their Brooklyn, New York, townhouse, which includes ― among many other unique design features ― an ornate bathroom featuring wall-to-wall carpeting.

“We wanted a Parisian kind of feeling ― somewhere where you could feel like you’re reading Proust and smoking je t’aimes in the bathtub or something,” Harbour explained in a video interview accompanying the spread.

Watch Allen and Harbour’s Architectural Digest home tour below.

Many on the internet, however, found the carpet both unsightly and unacceptable for a room that, by definition, gets wet.

“Carpet in the bathroom? Some interior trends are best left to the celebs,” British journalist Grace Holliday wrote.

i'm sorry i just watched the david harbour/lily allen AD house tour... carpet in the bathroom should be a cancelable offense — emma (@emmatranter_) February 3, 2023

Added Variety’s Meredith Woerner: “David Harbour demanding ‘swan taps’ a la Billy Madison but also putting carpet in a bathroom is why I will always love him, but know it would never work.”

Why the fuck do Lily Allen and David Harbour have a carpeted bathroom — PRiL🔜Leotrix/Subtronics (@illPRiL) February 10, 2023

Appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Monday, Harbour laughed off much of the commentary.

“Look, I like it,” the two-time Emmy nominee quipped. “There’s a romance to a carpeted bathroom. ... Whatever accumulates, accumulates. I like terrariums.”

He went on to note that his stepdaughters — Ethel, 10, and Marnie, 9 — weren’t impressed: “They’ve said, ‘Mommy, we live in a clown house.’”

Questionable aesthetics aside, Harbour is gearing up for a return to the small screen in “We Have a Ghost,” which debuts next week on Netflix.

The comedy, which co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, follows a young family that moves into a new home haunted by a ghost named Ernest, played by Harbour.

When asked about his experience working with Coolidge, Harbor reported the newly minted Emmy and Golden Globe winner is “as amazing as you think she would be.”

“It’s just what you see on a talk show or an awards show ― it just is that,” he explained. “She was incredible.”

Watch a clip of Harbour on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” below.