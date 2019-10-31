David Harbour Teases Girlfriend Lily Allen With Paparazzi Photos

David Harbour is already taking his newly announced relationship with musician Lily Allen to the next level with someone very public teasing.

The actor behind the character Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things” shared a screenshot of an article in the Daily Mail that featured paparazzi photos of his girlfriend looking “downcast.”

“Lily Allen looks downcast as she makes a rare appearance without Stranger Things boyfriend David Harbour in New York City,” reads the headline.

Harbour posted the images and corresponding headline with the caption: “Looks like SOMEONE had to take a walk around the block alone because she sucks at mortal kombat. #crybaby.”

The pair clearly enjoys video games as much as they like bringing PDA to the streets of NYC.

In response to the trolling, Allen commented on the post simply saying: “RHUDE.”

The duo made their relationship Instagram official earlier this week after Harbour posted a mirror selfie of himself and Allen in the parking lot of Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida on Monday. In costume, Harbour was dressed as a prince and Allen a princess donning jeans and sneakers.