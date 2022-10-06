Entertainment
David Harbour’s Badass Santa Brings Season's Beatings In ‘Violent Night’ Trailer

You don't want to end up on his naughty list.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

David Harbour in "Violent Night."
Universal Pictures

Stranger Things” star David Harbour has taken on an even stranger role: as an action-hero Santa Claus, fighting off a band of mercenaries on Christmas in a film that has the potential to become a wild new holiday staple.

The trailer for “Violent Night” shows a St. Nick who can use everything from candy canes to his gift sack as weapons. He can even throw a decorative star with the skill of a ninja.

“Violent Night” also stars John Leguizamo, Alexis Louder, Alex Hassell, Edi Patterson and Beverly D’Angelo and is set for release Dec. 2:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

