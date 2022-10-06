David Harbour’s Badass Santa Brings Season's Beatings In ‘Violent Night’ Trailer

David Harbour in "Violent Night." Universal Pictures

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour has taken on an even stranger role: as an action-hero Santa Claus, fighting off a band of mercenaries on Christmas in a film that has the potential to become a wild new holiday staple.

The trailer for “Violent Night” shows a St. Nick who can use everything from candy canes to his gift sack as weapons. He can even throw a decorative star with the skill of a ninja.

