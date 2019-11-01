David Harbour’s Fierce ‘The Shining’ Impression Is Scary Good

Fans of “Stranger Things” star David Harbour are sure to take a “Shining” to his Halloween costume.

The actor dressed up as Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance character from the 1980 horror classic “The Shining” on Thursday night.

Then Harbour posted a video on Instagram showing his version of the famous “Here’s Johnny!” scene where he’s about to break down a door with an ax.

Harbour doesn’t do a Nicholson impression exactly, but his take is also very creepy ― with caveats.

For one thing, Harbour doesn’t actually have an ax, so when he goes to break down the door? Well, let’s just say, he might have a very sore hand.

Harbour credited Kris Jenner for taking the video, but we suspect the real videographer was his girlfriend, musician Lily Allen, who dressed up as the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.