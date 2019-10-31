David Harbour Struggles With A Certain Word In ‘Stranger Things’ Blooper Supercut

One particular word kept setting David Harbour off during the filming of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
Harbour just couldn’t keep a straight face as police chief Jim Hopper when it came to saying “grandma” in a scene with Finn Wolfhard (who played Mike Wheeler) and Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven).
“The word is so funny,” says Harbour, who this week made his relationship with British singer Lily Allen Insta-official.
The show’s writers’ room shared a supercut of the blooper on Twitter Tuesday ― the favorite gaffe from season three for the sci-fi horrir series’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer.
It’s fast becoming Twitter users’ favorite blooper reel too.
Check out the montage here:
