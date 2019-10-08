ENTERTAINMENT

David Harbour Tries To Find Out Hopper's Fate In The Funniest Way

The "Stranger Things" star took matters into his own hands on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Warning: “Stranger Things” spoilers below.

The fate of police chief Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things” remains unclear.

Did actor David Harbour’s character die at the end of Season 3? Or didn’t he?

Harbour said on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he knows as much about what really happened as everyone else.

So, he FaceTimed the hit Netflix show’s creators ― Matt and Ross Duffer ― to quiz them on Hopper’s fate.

Find out their response in the funny bit above.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stranger Things Seth Meyers David Harbour Duffer Brothers Jim Hopper Stranger Things
CONVERSATIONS