David Hasselhoff Turns 70th Birthday Party Into 'Baywatch' Reunion

Hasselhoff celebrated his 70th birthday at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, California. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

David Hasselhoff celebrated his 70th birthday in style by turning the milestone into a “Baywatch” reunion.

The actor’s birthday bash was held Sunday at the Pedalers Fork restaurant in Calabasas, California, according to People. His wife Hayley Roberts Hasselhoff surprised him with a blue Audi R8 sports car parked out front, but the true gift was finding old “Baywatch” colleagues inside.

From David Chokachi and Jeremy Jackson to Kelly Packard and Parker Stevenson, the party practically served as a “Baywatch” convention for Hasselhoff’s friends and relatives. The actor posted footage Monday on Instagram showing his guests singing “Happy Birthday.”

“I’m in the 70s club now,” Hasselhoff captioned the video. “Happy birthday to me see you all soon.”

Hasselhoff famously portrayed Mitch Buchannon on “Baywatch” from the series premiere in 1989 to its penultimate season in 2000, according to The Independent.

Packard, who played April Giminski, joined fellow cast members in publicly celebrating Hasselhoff on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend!” Packard wrote. “One of my hero’s turned 70 today! You will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man! I am so happy we could celebrate with you!! And as always good to see all my cast mates and friends.”

Further compliments were posted online by Chokachi, who portrayed Cody Madison, as well as Stevenson, who played Craig Pomeroy, and Jackson, who was Buchannon’s son Hobie.

“Great celebrating @davidhasselhoff 70th, he’s such an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world,” wrote Chokachi. “So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love!”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @davidhasselhoff,” wrote Jackson. “My TV Dad, my childhood IDOL, my acting/music/showmanship mentor and my dear friend and true life big brother.”

Hasselhoff, who was surrounded by performers from Cirque Berzerk while cutting into his cake, also invited former “Knight Rider” colleague Rebecca Holden to the event. He even had a replica of the famous KITT car arrive out front and posed for pictures alongside it.