New York City Education Official Facing Child Sex Crime Charges

A New York City education official has reportedly been fired after he was arrested for allegedly trying to arrange sex with an underage boy online.

David Hay, 39, deputy chief of staff to schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, was taken into custody at a Wisconsin airport on Sunday for allegedly using a computer to “facilitate a child sex crime,” police in Neenah, Wisconsin, told the New York Post.

Hay’s arrest at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee follows a monthslong investigation into his conduct, the Post reported, citing sources.

David Hay/LinkedIn David Hay, 39, deputy chief of staff to New York City schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, was taken into custody at a Wisconsin airport on Sunday.

Hay, who has worked for New York City’s Department of Education since 2016 according to his LinkedIn profile, was fired shortly after his arrest, a DOE spokesperson told The New York Times.

“These allegations are incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable,” said spokesperson Miranda Barbot. “We took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll and are terminating him. We referred this to the Special Commissioner of Investigation and we will fully comply with any investigation.”

Barbot added that Hay did not have regular contact with children in his DOE role.

Hay, Neenah police and the DOE did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Prior to his DOE employment, Hay, who grew up in Antigo, Wisconsin, worked as a teacher and a principal at schools outside Milwaukee, according to a profile on him featured on Harvard University’s website. He received his doctorate in education leadership at Harvard in 2017.