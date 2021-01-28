David Hogg, Victim Of Harassment By Marjorie Taylor Greene, Calls Her A 'Bully'

Caroline Brehman via Getty Images Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spoke at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5 -- the day before a crowd incited by then-President Donald Trump laid siege to the building. The riot resulted in five deaths.

David Hogg, the gun safety activist and survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school, termed QAnon conspiracy theorist Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene a “bully,” after resurfaced footage showed the Georgia Republican following and berating Hogg for several blocks.

“As I was told growing up, it’s just better not to respond to bullies and just walk away,” Hogg, 20, told CNN on Thursday.

Taylor Greene, 46, who has become known for her violent rhetoric, accosted Hogg in Washington in the 2019 video over his lobbying in support of stronger gun safety measures after 17 people ― including several of his classmates ― were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Hogg and some of his former classmates are co-founders of the March for Our Lives, an activist group committed to preventing gun violence.

At one point as Taylor Greene harangued Hogg and he ignored her, she referred to him as a “coward” for his advocacy.

In his CNN interview, Hogg noted that the video “clearly” shows Taylor Greene “trying to get a rise out of me and the fellow activists that I’m with by asking incredibly triggering questions, saying the name of the shooter at my high school, and stuff like that.”

While following Hogg, Taylor Greene also told him she has a concealed carry permit and carries a gun, a comment Hogg said he “absolutely” interpreted as a threat.

The video has gone viral in recent days as stories of the congresswoman’s violent and extremist views have been spotlighted. This week, Taylor Greene was found to have “liked” social media posts in the past that called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and FBI agents to be executed.

Taylor Greene, who became a public figure as she campaigned for and then won her House seat in 2020, has claimed she had “teams of people” running her personal account at the time, but didn’t provide any evidence she wasn’t responsible for approving the posts calling for the killings of legislators and federal officers.

Taylor Greene, who represents a heavily Republican district in Georgia’s northwest corner, last year posted an image of herself holding an assault rifle standing next to a photo of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.).

“The Squad’s Worst Nightmare,” the caption read, referring to the nickname for the three progressive lawmakers and another colleague.

In one of her first acts in office, Taylor Greene was among the 147 GOP members of Congress who backed efforts to derail certification of Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump in November’s election. She backed Trump’s absurd conspiracy theories that he was the vote’s true winner, claims made by the then-president that incited a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The attack resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

Less than a week after the insurrection, Taylor Greene and several other Republicans lashed out at Capitol police for prohibiting them from bringing guns onto the House floor.

With the resurfacing of the video of Taylor Greene berating Hogg and as her history of violent extremism online has come into clearer view, calls for her to be expelled from Congress have grown.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) announced on Wednesday he was introducing legislation to expel Taylor Greene, citing her calls for violence against political figures and her repeated claims that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and multiple mass shootings were staged.

Several House Democrats have also denounced Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for placing Taylor Greene on various committees, especially the chamber’s Education panel.

Pelosi said Thursday the assignment is “absolutely appalling,” given that Taylor Greene “has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School,” referring to the 2012 mass shooting in Connecticut, as well as the killings of teenagers in Parkland.

Hogg, in his comments to CNN, urged McCarthy to “take all of her committee assignments away ... also, don’t support her when she runs for re-election again and try to get her primaried.”

So far, the Biden administration is choosing not to address Taylor Greene directly.

Asked Wednesday whether the White House had a response to the representative’s calls for U.S. officials to be murdered, press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We don’t.”

“I’m not going to speak further about her, I think, in this briefing room,” Psaki added.