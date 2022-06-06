David Hogg Politely Declines To Be Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fundraising Puppet

Gun safety activist and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg is heading to Washington to discuss ways to curb gun violence with politicians, but there’s one who isn’t on his calendar: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

That’s not for lack of performative trying on the part of the controversial congresswoman.

On Sunday, Greene tweeted to Hogg that she knew that he and his “girls” were coming to Washington to “once again try to manipulate some of my gutless weak colleagues to vote for gun control that will violate our freedoms and leave Americans defenseless.”

She sarcastically added: “I don’t see you on my schedule, why not?”

.@davidhogg111 I hear you & your girls are funded to come to town this week to once again try to manipulate some of my gutless weak colleagues to vote for gun control that will violate our freedoms and leave Americans defenseless.



I don’t see you on my schedule, why not? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 5, 2022

Since it didn’t appear as if Greene was asking for a meeting in good faith, Hogg politely but firmly declined the offer.

“I’m more interested in protecting children and meeting commonsense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to stop children from dying,” he tweeted. “Don’t really have time to help you go viral for attacking survivors so you can fundraise.”

Congresswoman Greene,



I’m more interested in protecting children and meeting commonsense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to stop children from dying. Don’t really have time to help you go viral for attacking survivors so you can fundraise.



Respectfully,

David — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 5, 2022

Greene snapped back, saying if Hogg really wanted to stop gun violence, he would discuss common sense solutions with her.

David, you fundraise for a living.



If you wanted to fix it, you would discuss common sense solutions with me, someone who has also been on lockdown as a student when the only madman with a gun is another student who wants to kill people.



Not just bully my weak RINO colleagues. https://t.co/Cka3jF12jV — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 5, 2022

So far, Hogg hasn’t responded, but Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the 2018 shooting, chimed in and offered to meet with the congresswoman.

Hey @RepMTG, I will also be coming to DC. I will bring pictures of my girl Jaime, who was murdered in Parkland. If you are looking for people to put on your schedule, please put me. Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday? What day is best for you? https://t.co/ZDjVB5saHN — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 6, 2022

So far, she hasn’t responded to Guttenberg’s offer.

Greene and Hogg have interacted before.

A video taken in 2019 shows the congresswoman accosting Hogg and calling him a “coward” over his support of stronger gun safety measures.

