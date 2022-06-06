David Hogg Politely Declines To Be Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fundraising Puppet

Gun safety activist and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg is heading to Washington to discuss ways to curb gun violence with politicians, but there’s one who isn’t on his calendar: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
That’s not for lack of performative trying on the part of the controversial congresswoman.
On Sunday, Greene tweeted to Hogg that she knew that he and his “girls” were coming to Washington to “once again try to manipulate some of my gutless weak colleagues to vote for gun control that will violate our freedoms and leave Americans defenseless.”
She sarcastically added: “I don’t see you on my schedule, why not?”
Since it didn’t appear as if Greene was asking for a meeting in good faith, Hogg politely but firmly declined the offer.
“I’m more interested in protecting children and meeting commonsense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to stop children from dying,” he tweeted. “Don’t really have time to help you go viral for attacking survivors so you can fundraise.”
Greene snapped back, saying if Hogg really wanted to stop gun violence, he would discuss common sense solutions with her.
So far, Hogg hasn’t responded, but Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the 2018 shooting, chimed in and offered to meet with the congresswoman.
So far, she hasn’t responded to Guttenberg’s offer.
Greene and Hogg have interacted before.
A video taken in 2019 shows the congresswoman accosting Hogg and calling him a “coward” over his support of stronger gun safety measures.