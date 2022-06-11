'This Time Is Different': Fox News Publishes Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg's Op Ed

Even Parkland high school shooting survivor David Hogg is optimistic that gun supporters might be a bit more willing to compromise this time around after the murder of 19 children and two teachers in the mass shooting last month in Uvalde, Texas.

That’s because, to his surprise, Fox News on Friday printed his op ed pleading for a stepped up activism to press for legislation for increased gun safety.

Fox News just published my op-ed

Yes, this time is different. pic.twitter.com/3mMJSVY0l9 — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 10, 2022

“When 17 of my classmates and teachers were murdered in my Parkland, Florida, school in 2018, a group of us desperately sought answers,” Hogg wrote in the op ed.

“How could adults have let this happen?” he asked. “In shock, we marched for our lives with a million other Americans of all stripes. There have been countless reasons to give up in the years since. You know the city names and the incidents they represent. This time the outcome must be different, and if it is, it will be because of responsible citizens.”

Attitudes are “changing for what feels like the first time,” Hogg added. “Gun owners, even former gun industry executives, are demanding action because tragedies like Uvalde do not reflect their values. I know there are millions of you who want to do the right thing.”

“I don’t know what the exact answer is, but I know that you should be at the table,” Hogg emphasized. “Your voice matters. Your rights matter. Your decency matters. We have disagreed in the past, but we are not enemies. Our enemy is not a party or organization, it is gun violence.”