David Hogg Takes On Trump Toadie Mike Lindell With New Pillow Company

Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg is starting a pillow company with software entrepreneur William LeGate to compete with right-wing election denier Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.
“This pillow fight just got very real,” Hogg, who has become a prominent gun control activist, declared on Twitter Thursday.
Their venture — which Hogg and LeGate insist is not a hoax — aims to be a progressive alternative to bedding produced by the Donald Trump-promoting Lindell.
Hogg and LeGate revealed their plans for the business via multiple tweets.
“It’s going to take a couple of months though because we’re not going to sacrifice quality for time,” wrote Hogg. The company’s website will be live soon, he added.
“I never have been so excited about a pillow in my life,” Hogg said. “This kinda feels like a fever dream.”
Lindell, who continues to promote the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, appeared unfazed by the challenge.
“Good for them. ... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent,” he told Axios.