Ex-GOP Congressman Delivers Damning News About Next House Speaker

There are now nine Republicans in the House seeking the speaker’s gavel ― but one former GOP member says they have one thing in common.

“They’re all bad,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) said on MSNBC on Sunday.

A revolt by far-right GOP lawmakers toppled former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and has left the House without a leader for nearly three weeks.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) first secured the nomination to replace McCarthy, but withdrew without a vote when it became clear he wouldn’t win on the floor. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) secured the nod next, but lost three times on the floor, causing his fellow Republicans to withdraw the nomination.

Jolly called Jordan an “authoritarian anti-democratic crazy,” but said that McCarthy would’ve gone in that direction eventually had he kept the job.

“It’s the same with all of these candidates,” he said of the nine now seeking the gig. “They would all end up being a speaker who ultimately gets to where Jim Jordan starts. That’s the danger we face.”

