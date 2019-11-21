Watch Fiona Hill, David Holmes Testify In Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

Two more people are testifying Thursday during a public hearing in the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump: Fiona Hill and David Holmes.

Hill, former top policy adviser on Russia for the National Security Council, will argue that partisan politics have driven a “fictional narrative” promoted by Russian forces.

Holmes ― the political counsel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and an aide to Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who testified last week ― was a late addition to this week’s hearings. Taylor mentioned at his public hearing that his aide overheard U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on the phone with Trump saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would cooperate in investigating the Bidens. That aide was later discovered to be Holmes.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), will direct the questioning.