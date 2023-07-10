What's Hot

Ex-GOP Lawmaker Torches 'America's Karen' Casey DeSantis Over 'Losing' Doctrine

“It doesn’t matter if it’s presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine’s a losing one,” said David Jolly.
Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) said the emergence of Casey DeSantis on the campaign trail on behalf of her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, could actually backfire.

“For many, she’s the brighter side to Florida’s angry governor. To others, she’s become America’s Karen,” Jolly said on MSNBC on Sunday.

He called her a “more effective messenger” than her husband as he battles for the GOP presidential nomination.

The problem is the message itself.

“If all she’s doing is amplifying the wrong message, she’s actually clarifying Ron DeSantis’ weaknesses,” he said, pointing specifically to DeSantis’ attempts “to terrify voters” with his culture war rhetoric.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine’s a losing one,” he said. “We’re gonna learn that the more Casey DeSantis gets out there.”

