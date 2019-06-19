“This is a president who is in trouble tonight politically in terms of his own reelection,” Jolly said on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.” “It is still early, but this is a president who needs to move in the polls and he didn’t get it done tonight.”

Jolly, who represented Florida’s 13th congressional district from 2014 to 2017 and quit the GOP last year, said Trump will likely not have “the benefit of a regular debate stage” like his Democratic rivals ahead of next year’s election.

Trump will “have to manufacture breakout moments” and he failed to do so Tuesday, Jolly added.

“What we saw tonight was a tired, lazy, undisciplined political message focused on the grievance politics that elected him in the first place,” Jolly said. “And as the polls show, the American people are kind of tired of that narrative. It didn’t work in November of 2018, it’s not working tonight in Florida and across the nation as well.”