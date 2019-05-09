Ex-GOP Lawmaker Shreds Trump Jr. Defenders: 'Embarrassing Level Of Sycophancy'

A former Republican lawmaker is calling out members of the party who are instinctively defending Donald Trump Jr. amid reports of a new subpoena.
David Jolly, who represented a Florida district from 2014 to 2017, said they’re showing an “embarrassing level of sycophancy” by rushing to defend the oldest son of President Donald Trump.
Trump Jr. has reportedly been called before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has caused some Republican lawmakers to turn on its chair, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) a member of their own party.
Jolly ― a frequent Trump critic who said last year that he left the party ― lit into some of his old colleagues on Twitter:
Later in the day, Jolly also fired off a series of tweets explaining how a case can already be made to impeach Trump based on the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Specifically, Jolly wrote that the report reveals “substantial evidence” that Trump obstructed justice in his dealings with then-White House counsel Don McGahn as well as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.