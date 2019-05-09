Ex-GOP Lawmaker Shreds Trump Jr. Defenders: 'Embarrassing Level Of Sycophancy'

A former Republican lawmaker is calling out members of the party who are instinctively defending Donald Trump Jr. amid reports of a new subpoena.

David Jolly, who represented a Florida district from 2014 to 2017, said they’re showing an “embarrassing level of sycophancy” by rushing to defend the oldest son of President Donald Trump.

Jolly ― a frequent Trump critic who said last year that he left the party ― lit into some of his old colleagues on Twitter:

Honestly, this clearly coordinated defense of Don Jr. by GOP Senators and House Members exposes two things:



1. An embarrassing level of sycophancy.



2. An indifference to defending the Senate against incidents of perjury.



If the boy lied, he lied. If he didn't, he'll be fine. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) May 9, 2019

Later in the day, Jolly also fired off a series of tweets explaining how a case can already be made to impeach Trump based on the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.