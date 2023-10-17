Ex-GOP Lawmaker Puts Possible Jim Jordan Speakership Into Brutal Context For Party

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) on Monday slammed the possible ascension of his former colleague Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to the House speaker role.

“House Republicans may elevate someone who indeed plotted an insurrection against the republic,” Jolly, who quit the Republican Party in 2018, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Jolly put Jordan’s candidacy into context, though, noting that he’s not dissimilar to ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), with both men covering for former President Donald Trump and seeking the impeachment of President Joe Biden on spurious grounds.

The GOP caucus “remains an insurrection caucus, regardless of who the speaker is,” said Jolly.

It’s “certainly a dark day should we see Jim Jordan elevated to the speakership,” he added.

The Trump-backed Jordan, meanwhile, is yet to secure enough votes to take the job.

Watch the full exchange here: