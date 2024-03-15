Ex-GOP Congressman Delivers Brutal Analysis Of RNC Under Lara Trump

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) declared on Thursday that “there are crazy people” now running the Republican National Committee following the installation of Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump as its new co-chair.
“And it’s going to get worse,” Jolly predicted to MSNBC’s Katie Phang.
Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric Trump, has called for vast changes in how Americans vote, advocating for single-day voting, paper ballots, the requirement of voter IDs and more.
Phang noted how Republicans are saying their plans “all out loud.”
“They don’t care who is listening,” she told Jolly. “I mean, David, this is not funny.”
Jolly agreed and suggested Lara Trump “does not understand the principles of federalism when it comes to administration of elections by the state.”
Republicans are pursuing these changes, though, “to sow doubt in the minds of Republican voters about any part of the administration of an election so they have a fallback to blame should Donald Trump indeed lose,” said Jolly, who left the GOP in 2018.
Conservatives also know “the more voters who vote, Democrats win, and the best case studies for that are our presidential elections where Republicans have only won one popular vote in the last 30 years,” he noted.
The GOP’s “extremist positions are simply out of touch and they lose to Democrats when voters actually have the right to exercise their franchise,” Jolly added.
Lara Trump has promised that every penny of RNC funds will go to backing her father-in-law, who is now the GOP nominee, in the 2024 election.
To that end, the organization this week dismissed dozens of staffers to solidify “the former president’s takeover of the GOP’s political and fundraising machinery,” reported The Associated Press.
“MAGA is now in control of the Republican Party!!” Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We will continue to need everyone’s help all the way across the finish line! Do not grow weary.”
Democrats including longtime political consultant James Carville, however, have suggested the focus on Trump’s presidential campaign will cost other Republican candidates in other races.