Ex-GOP Lawmaker Nails Why Ron DeSantis Is 'A Uniquely Unlikeable Person'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has seen his popularity crater in recent months even after announcing that he’s running for president, and one of his former colleagues says he knows why.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.), who served in the House at the same time as DeSantis, said on MSNBC on Thursday evening that it’s because he’s a “uniquely unlikeable person.”

“As you get to know him, you discover it’s this odd mix of vanity and paranoia and kind of the smartest-person-in-the-room complex,” Jolly said. “The problem is the moment that he demonstrates his intelligence he says things that are antithetical to science and history and law and the Constitution and it leaves people kind of scratching their head.”

He said DeSantis does have some political skills ― including recognizing where his party is going.

“He was in front of the Tea Party wave, he was an early evangelist for Trumpism,” he said, and added that he “basically created” the GOP’s current culture war movement.

And he said that if anyone among the current GOP candidates might beat Trump, it’s DeSantis, and suggested how he might do it: