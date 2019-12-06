Ex-GOP House Member Predicts How It Will End For Rudy Giuliani

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) on Thursday predicted how the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will end for his personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

And it’s not good.

“I think Rudy Guiliani ultimately ends up in jail for FINRA violations or some other type of violation related to disclosure and receiving foreign money,” Jolly, who served in the House from 2014 to 2017, told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

Matthews had earlier asked Jolly why he believed Democrats in the House had not called Giuliani to testify in the investigation into the Ukraine scandal “because this seems to be, he’s the mess incarnate.”

“He’s also a bit of a wild card kind of like Corey Lewandowski,” Jolly responded. “And, you know, the question is, do they already have enough based on all of the corroborating evidence and testimony, and the answer is yes.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had earlier in the day called on House Democratic leaders to start drafting articles of impeachment against the president.

“I think the witness they really want is Mulvaney, and Bolton and Pompeo and others but they’re not willing to litigate that,” Jolly added. “Why is Rudy over there now, Chris? Because they’re all corrupt. This whole Trump team is corrupt. That’s the bottom line.”

