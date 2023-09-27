'Jeopardy!' Player Brutally Flunks Track And Field Clue

Hopefully he doesn’t teach physical education as well.
A high school English instructor took a ribbing for a way-off response to a track and field clue on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)
David Kaye wagered $1,000 on a Daily Double in a category titled “You can put an eye out.”
“1964 saw the first time a man threw this 300 feet & the first time a woman threw it 200 feet,” the clue read.
“What’s a shot put?” Kaye said.
“Ah no, I’m sorry. ‘What is a javelin,’” host Ken Jennings corrected.
Fast-forward to 14:26:
Given that the world record for the shot put is about 77 feet, the player’s answer caught some teasing from a few eagle-eyed viewers.
“Who’s throwing a shot put 300 feet?” one wrote with a laugh-and-cry emoji.
Others chimed in:
Kaye finished second in the Second Chance Tournament semifinal, won by Michalle Gould.