Man Looking For Deer Antlers Finds Remains Of MMA Fighter Missing For 2 Years

Human remains found in a wooded area in Missouri have been identified as those of an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had been the subject of a missing person investigation for nearly two years.

David Koenig was 25 when he was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson, Missouri, in February 2020. Last week, a man out looking for deer antlers in the woods in Branson stumbled upon human remains, and a forensic scientist subsequently identified them as those of Koenig, according to a statement from the town.

Advertisement

The remains showed no sign of trauma and authorities do not suspect foul play in Koenig’s death.

“My son was an incredible person,” his mother, Tracy Koenig, told OzarksFirst. “Literally larger than life. Not just physically, but in everything about him. He was a big, beautiful, gentle giant with a heart of gold.”

She shared the news in “Mystery of the Missing Fighter!”, a Facebook group that had been dedicated to helping find Koenig.

“It is with great and utter sadness, I am regretfully confirming that David has been found,” she wrote in a post on Monday.

Advertisement

She thanked all of those who had supported the family in their effort to find her son, and also implored people to steer away from “rumors” and “conspiracy theories” about his death.

“Nobody killed Dave,” she wrote. “Nobody! He left the Peachtree on foot and never made it home. Why he was in distress, and why he walked through the deep woods…..we most likely will never know.”

Prior to his disappearance, David Koenig had spent a few nights at the Peach Tree Inn, where he knew the owner, according to NBC News. Tracy Koenig previously told Dateline NBC that David had also “messaged a few of his friends asking for help,” but they received no answer when they responded.