David Letterman Asks Kevin Durant Dumb (And Funny) Questions On Media Day

When “Dave from Basketball Digest” asked Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on Monday “Why do people call you KD?” you knew something had to be up.

The reporter was none other than former “Late Show” host David Letterman, who peppered Durant with incredibly silly questions on a media day call.

It wasn’t clear if Durant was in on the joke or was just being super-patient.

But anyone who can seriously answer questions about his initials and what percent of effort he plans to give this season scores points with us.

David Letterman to Kevin Durant: “Why do people call you KD?” pic.twitter.com/hUXmIznEhK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 27, 2021

Here’s more foolery from Letterman.

David Letterman at Nets Media Day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LhvYvsp7im — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 27, 2021

“That guy’s a character,” the Olympic gold medalist said later. “I’ve learned to keep a straight face ...”

