David Letterman knows the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s high-profile relationship ― but he has a message for them anyway.
The former late night talk show host took to his Instagram on Sunday night to declare his love for “Team Taylor.” The pointed message included a slight mix-up of names, which could’ve easily been for comedic effect.
“I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we’ve ever witnessed anything like this,” Letterman said of the “tremendous” Swift effect. “She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show.”
“We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness,” he explained. “And the nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier.”
“But that’s all we hear. So now, here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating Kelsey Grammer,” he said, as Letterman’s team behind the camera shouted out “that’s not true!” and tried to correct his mistake of confusing the “Frasier” star for the Kansas City Chiefs player.
“The Kelsey Grammer people say, ’Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football,’” Letterman said.
“And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with Kelsey Grammer,’” Letterman said, as his team finally shouts out “Travis Kelce!”
“And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!’” the talk show host added.
“It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift and it’s something positive and happy for the world,” he added. “And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and Kelsey Grammer.”
Swift herself is aware of the backlash of her presence at Chiefs games, but told Time magazine in December that she pays it no mind.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” the singer said during her Time Person of the Year interview. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”
Kelce has also spoken how he and Swift ― as a team ― have figured out how to block out any sort of hubbub surrounding their relationship.
“The only thing we’ve talked about is, as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he said during a team press conference last week. “That’s all that matters.”