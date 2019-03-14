David Mamet Defends Felicity Huffman In College Admissions Scandal

Huffman, 56, is accused of paying $15,000 to a fake charity so her elder daughter could cheat on the SAT. (She decided not to do the same for her younger daughter.)

Huffman, along with “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, was among dozens rounded up in a federal sting accusing prominent parents of illegally using bribes to get their children into top schools. She was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, appeared to participate in conversations to arrange the fraudulent testing but was not charged.

Mamet, a Pulitzer Prize winner and two-time Oscar nominee, noted that both Huffman and Macy are longtime pals and working colleagues. Huffman was even a student of his. “I’m crazy about them both,” he wrote. So perhaps that would explain his rationale.

“That a parent’s zeal for her children’s future may have overcome her better judgment for a moment is not only unfortunate, it is, I know we parents would agree, a universal phenomenon,” he wrote.

“If ever there were a use for the Texas Verdict, this is it,” he continued. “For the uninitiated, the Texas Verdict is: ‘Not Guilty, but Don’t do it Again.’”

Read Mamet’s full letter here.