NFL Player David Njoku Sports Intimidating Face Mask After Burn Injury

NFL player David Njoku isn’t letting burn injuries hold him back from the football field.

This weekend, the Cleveland Browns tight end vowed to suit up and play after sustaining burns to his face and arm last week in what his team described as a “household accident.”

At Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, Njoku made good on his word, entering the Cleveland Browns Stadium in a beige mask that covered his entire face, with the exception of his eyes.

David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns kept his face under wraps in a beige mask that covered everything but his eyes. Lauren Leigh Bacho via Getty Images

In addition to the mask, Njoku wore a knee-length fur coat over his bare chest. His striking appearance was enhanced by a pair of black headphones.

According to reports, Njoku sustained burn injuries to his face and arms after attempting to light a fire pit at his home. Lauren Leigh Bacho via Getty Images

During warmups for Sunday’s game, Njoku removed the mask but nonetheless kept his face under wraps with a black balaclava and a pair of sunglasses.

Little is known about the severity of Njoku’s injuries. According to reports, the mishap occurred when the 27-year-old was attempting to light a fire pit at his home.

Though Njoku had been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game, he stressed that he intended to play with a short note on social media.

“The flesh is weak,” he wrote Saturday. “See u tomorrow.”

His agent Malki Kawa shared similar sentiments, noting that his client was “OK, thank God,” and thanking fans for reaching out.

Unfortunately for Njoku, the Browns lost to the Ravens 28-3. The team will next face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15.